Content
Halifax Regional Police officer's badge stolen

Halifax Regional Police say a police officer's badge has been stolen. The officer reported that their wallet, which the badge was in, was stolen from the parking lot of GoodLife Fitness on Joseph Howe Drive between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

A silver police badge that readys Constable Halifax Regional Police N.S.
A police badge was stolen from a parking lot in Halifax Thursday evening. (Halifax Regional Police)

Halifax Regional Police say a police officer's badge has been stolen.

The officer reported that their wallet, which the badge was in, was stolen from the parking lot of GoodLife Fitness on Joseph Howe Drive between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The force is now asking for the public's help in finding the badge.

Police are also reminding people that having police-issued equipment is prohibited and carries penalties under Nova Scotia's Police Identity Management Act.

Anyone who has the badge or has information about it is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

