Man, woman charged following attack with chainsaw, tree trimmer, car

Halifax police say two people have been charged following an attack Sunday evening that involved a chainsaw, tree trimmer and a car.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a "disturbance" on Caledonia Road, a residential street in Dartmouth, around 6 p.m. Sunday.

They say one man attacked another with a chainsaw and tree trimmer. When a third man tried to intervene, he was struck by a car. The driver, a woman, allegedly jumped a curb with the intention of hitting the man.

Police say there are no reports of serious injuries.

A 45-year-old man from Dartmouth and a 47-year-old woman from Lower Sackville were charged with assault with a weapon and possession of weapons dangerous to the public. Both were released and are due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

