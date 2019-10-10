Criminal charges being pursued against three Halifax police officers, says chief

The chief of the Halifax Regional Police says criminal charges are being pursued against three officers accused of committing crimes in the municipality in the last few weeks.

Dan Kinsella said Thursday the three incidents should not overshadow the good work that police officers in the city do every day.

"These incidents did occur, we will deal with them, we will always deal with them. The other thing I can tell you is that we got out in front and notified the public right away with the details that we could," Kinsella said at a news conference.

The first officer was arrested around mid-September after something was stolen from a business. Police have not identified the officer, who is suspended with pay, which is in line with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

The next arrest happened less than a week later when Det. Const. Joseph Farrow, 51, was charged with unlawfully entering a home and sexual assault. The Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, said Farrow knew the owner of the home, whom he is accused of sexually assaulting.

Farrow is also suspended with pay.

The third officer was arrested after a domestic incident Monday evening in Eastern Passage.

RCMP said involved the male officer and a woman he knows. Traffic in both directions on Caldwell Road between Hornes Road and Hines Road was shut down for several hours.

RCMP said the officer was arrested nearby. No one was injured, and RCMP said the woman was not with the officer at the time of the threats incident.

The officer was eventually released. The acting director of the Serious Incident Response Team said Wednesday the investigation continues and the results will determine whether charges will be laid.

Kinsella said he expects the officer could soon be suspended.

