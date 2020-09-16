Mike Savage wins third term as HRM mayor, CBC projects

CBC News projects Mike Savage is headed back to city hall as the mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality.

Savage quickly outpaced challengers Max Taylor and Matt Whitman by a wide margin shortly after the polls closed Saturday night, allowing CBC News to project a third term for the former federal politician from Dartmouth.

The result means Whitman, the councillor for District 13 since 2012, will no longer have a seat around the table at city hall.

Taylor, 22, entered the race with a massive online following on TikTok and the stated goal of trying to get more people to vote in the election, regardless of who they supported.

Savage told CBC News he was humbled and encouraged by the win in what was "a weird election" due to constraints related to COVID-19.

He said a big part of his mandate would be working on behalf of people who have been traditionally marginalized, including Black and Indigenous citizens and people with disabilities and "many other people who have largely been unable to take advantage of the growth of Halifax."

"I think the Black Lives Matter is a really important social movement," said Savage. "I think it's captured a moment in time that's really important and, you know, we have to take these things very seriously."

In general it was a good night for incumbants and CBC News is projecting other familiar faces will be returning to Halifax Regional Municipality.

Longtime District 2 Coun. David Hendsbee maintained his hold on that seat, outpacing three challengers by a large margin as soon as results started coming in.

CBC News is also projecting District 5 will once again be represented by Sam Austin and that Tony Mancini will again represent District 6. Waye Mason will again by the representative for District 7 and Lindell Smith is returning as the councillor for District 8. Like Hendsbee, they had big leads as soon as ballots results were posted online.

Lisa Blackburn is projected to continue representing District 14 and Paul Russell, first elected to represent District 15 in a byelection last year, is projected to continue on as the councillor for that seat.

They'll be joined by a new face representing District 3. CBC News is projecting Becky Kent, the former New Democrat MLA, will be the new representative for Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage. That seat was vacant heading into the election after former councillor Bill Karsten decided not to reoffer.

Pam Lovelace, meanwhile, is projected to become the new councillor for District 13, a seat that was vacant after Whitman decided to take a run at the mayor's seat.

All but one of the municipality's 16 districts are being contested. District 16 Coun. Tim Outhit was acclaimed.

CBC News will update results for the election throughout the night.

