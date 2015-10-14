Halifax's Cogswell project budget rises $27.4M before work begins
Halifax's landmark redevelopment plan now expected to cost $122.6 million
The redevelopment of downtown Halifax's Cogswell interchange is poised to cost $27.4 million more than expected.
A staff report from the city recommends council for Halifax Regional Municipality award the tender for the work to Dexter Construction.
While the firm's bid of $95.7 million was the lowest of two received, the report says the higher-than-anticipated construction cost will push the total budget of the project to about $122.6 million.
The increase "is primarily due to the influence of inflation and higher construction costs since the time of the original project estimate," according to the report.
Although cost sharing from Halifax Water, Bell Aliant, Heritage Gas and Nova Scotia Power is expected to offset the project construction cost, the report notes the amounts of those contributions have yet to be finalized. Utility infrastructure will be buried.
Sales to developers will help recoup costs
The plan to create the so-called Cogswell district will lead to 6.5 hectares of concrete ramps and roads being demolished and converted into a mixed use neighbourhood, complete with a new street grid, transit hub, open space and a park.
The project includes the creation of housing developments for approximately 2,500 people.
Even with the jump in budget, the report projects about 86 per cent of the project cost will be recovered through land sales to developers.
Assuming council accepts the staff recommendation, work on bypass roads could begin in December. The start of construction on the new street grid would follow in January. It could be 2025 before the project is complete.
Council next meets on Tuesday.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?