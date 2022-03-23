Halifax council OKs restoration to Waverley Inn, 10-storey addition

Halifax regional council voted unanimously in favour of a proposal to restore the front section of the Waverley Inn on Barrington Street and add a 10-storey addition to the rear of the property.

The project includes replacing a south-side breakfast room and a cupola that had been covered up or removed, the reinstatement of two Corinthian columns and repairing architectural detailing on doors and windows.

"We're excited for the Waverley, we plan on being the long-term owners and operators," said Jordan Ghosn, one of the partners with Grafton Developments.

A longtime employee of the inn spoke in favour of the proposal at a public hearing held Tuesday night.

"The plan will keep the hotel viable. Offering short and long-term accommodation will give the Waverley a long and bright future," said Calvin Blades.

Some people spoke out against plan

Four other people opposed the project because of the height, bulk and look of the 10-storey addition.

"It would be the tallest building on the block and clearly overshadow the old Waverley Inn," said Shelley Goulding.

But the councillor who represents south-end Halifax said the proposal follows the new policy for preserving heritage properties.

"This is actually not the exception, this is the rule, this is the kind of thing that we've asked the property owners to come back to us with, and I feel this does meet the policy as written," said Waye Mason.

