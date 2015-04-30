Halifax council looks at changes to capital budget, including money for library reno

Halifax regional council is asking finance staff to considering adding $2 million to the proposed capital budget for the next phase of renovations to the Keshen Goodman Public Library in Clayton Park.

"This library is under immense pressure," said Coun. Lisa Blackburn. "Even with the renovations, it's still going to be significantly undersized for the community."

According to a city staff report, the number of visitors to the library has increased by 14 per cent in the last two years.

"Currently, the branch is considered too small for current library usage rates, the space available is poorly designed resulting in tension between different library users, and is showing significant wear and tear," said the report.

The renovation includes constructing a 1,200 square-foot addition to the building.

'I am concerned,' says mayor

Some council members have reservations about the library project.

"I recognize the need, but I'm not 100 per cent sure when it comes back if I'll support $2 million this year," said Coun Bill Karsten.

"I am concerned," said Mayor Mike Savage, "We're already planning on increasing our debt and going into our reserves."

The mayor asked staff to look into getting some money for the project from other levels of government.

Other possible additions to capital budget

But the library project is not the only one councillors want to add to the proposed capital budget, which currently sits at of $174.7 million. That list includes:

The second phase of the Sawmill River project in downtown Dartmouth ($2 million).

Design work for the Regatta Point seawall on the Northwest Arm ($80,000), sections of which "are in a state of disrepair due to wave overtopping and washout of native material."

$250,000 for a recreation facility in the Musquodoboit Valley.

If all the suggestions go ahead, the capital budget for the 2020-2021 budget would increase by $4.9 million.

Property tax increase

Meanwhile, council endorsed a recommendation to prepare an operating budget of about $820 million, which is based on a 1.5 per cent increase to the average tax bill. For a home assessed at $200,000 — which is the average value of a home in the municipality — that would add $30 to the annual tax bill.

Council will debate the details of both the capital and operating budgets over the next three months.

