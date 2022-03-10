Halifax regional council narrowly approves police budget

Halifax regional council narrowly approved a revised police budget Friday for 2022-2023 that comes with a smaller budget than one first proposed at the end of February.

The $89.2-million budget approved Friday will see fewer personnel added than the $90-million budget originally proposed.

The approved budget includes money for an additional:

12 patrol officers.

One reintegration constable.

One hate crime detective.

One 911 supervisor and trainer.

Three part-time 911 operators.

Council voted 9-8 in favour of the budget.

Coun. Waye Mason voted against it.

"The number crunching has not gone far enough, we need more analysis of what the right service levels should be," he said.

Overtime cost concerns

Coun. Trish Purdy supported the budget.

"Officers are run down and run ragged, right now there is a crisis and this will alleviate some of the [overtime] pressure," she said.

Councilors also agreed to consider adding $100,000 to the police commission's budget for administrative support so it can navigate police reform.

"It has become more and more evident that the board needs support to deal with the contentious and complex issues," said Coun. Pamela Lovelace.

A final decision on that request will be made on March 23, when all extra budget items will be debated.

