Halifax council seeks staff report on $15 per hour minimum wage

Halifax regional council has asked for a staff report examining the financial impact of paying a $15 an hour minimum wage for all municipal employees, including part-timers and casuals, starting in April 2023.

That would be one year earlier than when the provincial minimum wage will reach $15 an hour.

"I really think we need to move faster on this and not wait for the province, I think we should get there before they mandate this," said Coun. Shawn Cleary.

Some councillors wondered about the municipality's jurisdiction over wages at public libraries or municipal recreational facilities.

"I support the spirit of this, but I'm not sure including them is in order," said Coun. Tim Outhit.

Acting Chief Administrative Officer Denise Schofield said that issue would be covered in the report.

Living wage

Cleary also wants to know the financial impact of paying a "living wage" to all city employees by April 2024. A living wage is based on the local cost of living. In Nova Scotia, it ranges between roughly $18 and $22 an hour.

"We're making our contractors, in most fields, pay a living wage," said Cleary. "We should be paying a living wage, and I think we need a plan to get there."

Councillor worries about 'unintended consequences' of paying living wage

But the move worries Coun. Trish Purdy.

"I'm very concerned about the unintended consequences of enforcing a living wage on all employees," she said.

Mayor Mike Savage said while he would consider it for full-time employees, he would not support paying a living wage for students, but would wait to see the details of the report.

MORE TOP STORIES