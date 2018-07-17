No reduction in courtesy busing in upcoming school year, says HRCE

In a response to concerns from across the city, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education has a new process for parents wishing to take part in courtesy busing.

A note recently directed to parents from HRCE said there would be no reduction in bus service this year, just a change in the application process for the courtesy rides.

Courtesy busing is a long-standing practice that allows students who are along a bus route, but within the HRCE's designated walking distance, the ability to hop on the bus and catch a ride to class.

Parents will now need to apply separately for each of their children through the BusPlanner online portal if they wish to be considered for the service.

Hannah Munday, whose family takes advantage of the service, isn't confident the HRCE's statement will be upheld in the future.

"I feel they are slowing trying to cut it [courtesy busing] out and that concerns me," said the mother of three from Hatchet Lake.

Munday's two sons received courtesy busing last year. Her third son enters primary this year.

She says for herself and other parents in her area the program is needed for safety reasons.

The walking route from her home to Prospect Road Elementary School is along Highway 333, where she says there are no sidewalks and the speed limit is 70 km/h.

Hannah Munday doesn't want her children to walk this stretch of Highway 333. (Hannah Munday)

"There is no universe where I would send my 10-year-old son and my six year-old out the door everyday on that highway," she said.

She says without a clause regarding safe walking distance written in HRCE policy she is worried there will be no guarantees her children will have a seat on the bus in the future.

The HRCE student transportation policy says transportation will be provided for students in primary to Grade 6 who live 2.4 kilometres or more from school. For students in Grades 7-12, that jumps to 3.6 kilometres.

Although Munday lives within the walking threshold, she says the policy should take into consideration how safe the walk is for children.

There is currently no HRCE policy that says students who live within walking distance must have access to sidewalks or other safety measures.