Legislating roadside memorials 'not going to do any good,' grieving mother says

A Wellington, N.S., mother who lost a her daughter in a car crash says she think Halifax's plan to legislate roadside memorials isn't worth it.

"It's not going to do any good ... I can't see them taking down a cross knowing how hurtful it would be to the grieving family," Marlene Cooper told CBC's Mainstreet Halifax in an interview that aired Friday.

Cooper maintains a memorial for her daughter Kylie, 15, who was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Wellington on June 10, 2018.

A cross Cooper erected in her daughter's memory was removed after the municipality received complaints about it. It was later returned to the site.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is currently surveying residents for their feedback on roadside memorials. Council is expected to see a report on roadside memorial recommendations by spring.

'A reminder to stay safe'

Cooper said she completed the survey last weekend.

"I can't see them taking [memorials] down. If nothing more, that cross and every cross should serve as a reminder to stay safe," she said.

According to municipal rules, if anyone complains about a sign within the public right of way it is removed.

"Having a policy will allow us as a municipality to ensure that roadside memorials in the right of way are not impacting safety or our ability to provide services to citizens," Halifax spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray told Mainstreet.

"So for example, snow clearing and road repairs. It will also allow us to communicate clearly with residents who are looking to put up a roadside memorial and about the guidelines."

Spray said one of the primary concerns for the municipality has to do with communicating why a memorial might be taken down.

"We want to ensure that we're all on the same page in terms of making sure they're properly placed," Spray said.

Help with grieving process

Cooper said the reason why her cross was taken down had nothing to do with safety. She said someone in the community had filed a complaint.

Cooper said she was "crushed" when it was temporarily removed, and said the memorial has helped with the grieving process.

"We're celebrating her life and that was the last place that she lived. I feel like that is a big thing ... a lot of people obviously feel the same if there are so many roadside memorials around the world," Cooper said.

