Armed robbery suspects arrested after car crash leads to police search

Halifax police have arrested the second of two armed robbery suspects during a search in the Bedford Hills area following a car crash Tuesday on Highway 102.

RCMP had initially warned residents in the area to remain in their homes, but said around 12:30 p.m. it was now safe for them to leave.

Police said on Twitter the duo are suspects in a robbery earlier in the day in the Tantallon area. The vehicle they were in later crashed at Exit 3B of Highway 102, which leads to Hammonds Plains Road.

Police arrested one suspect, but then launched a search for the second. He was subsequently arrested.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia