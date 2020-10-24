Halifax RCMP investigating sudden death at Inn on the Lake in Fall River

Halifax District RCMP are investigating a sudden death in Fall River, N.S., Saturday afternoon.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said as of 5 p.m., RCMP were on the scene at Inn on the Lake. On its website the Inn is described as a "boutique hotel located 10 minutes from the Stanfield International Airport." The site is about 22 kilometres north of Halifax and has 39 guest rooms.

Croteau could not provide any further details on the nature of the death at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

