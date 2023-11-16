Halifax RCMP ask for 2 new officers focused on domestic violence

Halifax RCMP are asking for seven new members in the upcoming budget, including two officers designated to handle domestic violence cases.

The Mounties presented their 2024-25 budget request to the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners on Wednesday.

"Intimate partner violence, I think, is something that grips us all," Chief Supt. Jeff Christie, officer in charge of Halifax, told the board.

The RCMP said the two officers would focus on high-risk files of intimate-partner violence. In 2022, there were 616 incidents of domestic violence within Halifax RCMP territory, of which 214 were flagged as high risk.

The designated positions would be a first for the Mounties in Halifax.

RCMP Chief Supt. Jeff Christie, officer in charge of Halifax, speaks to the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners during a meeting on Nov. 15, 2023. (Haley Ryan/CBC)

Christie said the officers would get extra training and build connections with non-profits and shelters supporting women.

The RCMP said the move would support multiple recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission's (MCC) final report around intimate-partner violence and victim-centred principles.

Three years ago, the province rejected a similar request when Nova Scotia RCMP asked to create a sex crimes and intimate partner violence unit. It would have consisted of four specialized investigators and cost the province about $1.8 million over three years.

The conversation comes just weeks after police said two Nova Scotia women were killed by men they knew. An 88-year-old Pictou County woman died after allegedly being assaulted by a man with an axe, while a Dartmouth man has been charged with killing his former partner with whom he shared three children.

Commissioner Harry Critchley said the issue is an epidemic in Canada.

"I think it's extremely shameful that women's charities in this province are so deeply underfunded," he said.

Harry Critchley is vice chair of the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners. (Haley Ryan/CBC)

But Critchley questioned whether more police intervention could have unintended consequences. He pointed out that the MCC said mandatory charging in domestic violence cases can endanger victims, and instead a focus should be placed on violence prevention.

Christie said there is work to be done on how police can respond to these cases better, including third-party reporting where a complaint comes from someone not directly involved. Any changes around mandatory arrest would have to come through the federal justice department, Christie said.

But Christie said investigations will always need to happen given the level of risk around domestic violence.

"When people call the police, the RCMP, they need the best that we can provide them with such complex files," Christie said.

5 other positions requested

The RCMP also asked for four new front-line officers and a superintendent position.

They said the officers are needed to handle the city's growing population, respond to homeless encampments and a planned tiny home village in Lower Sackville, and major storms and floods, which will likely continue due to climate change.

Each Halifax RCMP officer costs about $179,000 annually (including salary, fuel, uniforms and capital costs like buildings and vehicles).

The commissioners will decide whether to endorse the RCMP's request at a future meeting before it is sent to regional council for final approval.

If you are facing intimate partner violence, here are some N.S. resources that can help.

