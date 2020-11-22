Nova Scotia's first rapid COVID-19 testing site pops up in Halifax nightclub

Nova Scotia's first rapid COVID-19 testing site operated in downtown Halifax Saturday night, making use of an empty nightclub to target a population the province's top doctor says is driving transmission of the coronavirus.

Where you would typically find The Dome's coat check attendant, Dr. Lisa Barrett stood wearing a mask, goggles, gloves and surgical gown.

Barrett, an infectious disease specialist at Dalhousie University, and Dr. Todd Hatchette, service chief for microbiology in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's central zone, were among the team organizing and administering the rapid antigen tests.

The pop-up operation co-opted The Dome, which is closed for its usual purpose because of the pandemic, for a few hours Saturday night. No appointments were necessary. The rapid testing site was meant to attract people already in the area, including bar staff and patrons.

At least 150 people were tested Saturday, with one positive result. That person was was sent home to isolate and their swab sample will be tested in a lab to confirm the rapid test result.

The result will only be counted in the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases if it is confirmed.

Dr. Lisa Barrett stands in the coat check booth at The Dome, wearing PPE. At least 150 people were tested for COVID-19 Saturday night. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

On Friday, at a news conference in which the premier and chief medical officer of health delivered a stern, cautionary message about the recent uptick in COVID-19 transmission in the Halifax area , Dr. Robert Strang said social activity among 18- to 35-year-olds, including visits to downtown bars, was driving viral spread.

Until this past week, public health had not recorded any community spread in Nova Scotia since the spring. The few active cases at any given moment throughout the summer and fall were all traceable to incoming travellers, but that's no longer the case.

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia had 33 known active cases of COVID-19. There's a growing list of potential exposure sites — all in the Halifax area.

Strang announced Friday that public health would be trying a new approach, testing people without COVID-19 symptoms, starting with bar staff on the Halifax peninsula.

It's unclear whether The Dome is intended to be the primary site for those staff or if more testing sites will pop up at other locations.

Two COVID-19 rapid antigen tests sit on the bar at The Dome nightclub Saturday night. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Nova Scotia has been sitting on 60,000 rapid antigen tests as health officials contemplated how best to use them. Saturday's pop-up event marks the first time any of those tests have been deployed.

Results of the rapid test are available in as little as 15 minutes, as opposed to one to three days, which is what it takes for results from the "gold-standard" PCR test that has to be processed in a lab. Although faster and easier to administer, there's a greater chance of getting a false negative result.

