Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Halifax

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Quinpool Road in Halifax on Friday evening.

Halifax police say the driver was heading westbound on a residential stretch of the road past Connaught Avenue.

Police responded to the call around 8:20 p.m. They say the person that was struck has life-threatening injuries and was expected to be moved to the intensive care unit.

Police have closed Quinpool Road between Connaught Avenue and Woodlawn Terrace while they carry out their investigation.

Staff Sgt. Carolyn Nichols says the driver remained at the scene and several witnesses talked to police about what they saw. She says the victim is a male, but she could not give an approximate age.

MORE TOP STORIES