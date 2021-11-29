Police looking for purse-snatching pair involved in 3 incidents

Halifax police are investigating several purse-snatching incidents that have taken place over the past two months in stores on Mumford Road.

According to a news release, two thefts occurred at a supermarket on Oct. 12 and Nov. 20. A theft was also reported at a store on Nov. 13.

The release said in each incident, one person distracted the shopper while a second person grabbed their purse from the shopping cart.

Police are looking for a man and a woman.

The man is described as six feet tall, in his 40s, with grey-blond hair and tattoos on his forearms.

The female suspect is five feet four inches, between 25 and 35 years old, with long blond hair and tattoos on her back and arms.

Police are asking members of the public with information about the suspects to call them at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

