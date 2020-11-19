Halifax council considers adding more than $1M to library budget

Halifax councillors will consider adding more than $1 million to the proposed budget of the municipality's library system for 2022-23.

Officials with Halifax Public Libraries presented a proposal this week that includes a 1.8 per cent decrease for a total of $23 million.

But Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon said she would like to see library services improved in HRM's rural areas. Libraries serve as "anchors" in those communities, she said.

An extra $850,000 would cover the cost of increased hours for rural libraries, an expansion of the borrow-by-mail service and two lending kiosks with Wi-Fi hotspots.

"That mail program, I've heard from so many rural community members that have said how vital it is," said Coun. Pamela Lovelace.

More e-books, expanded programming

Library officials said the borrowing of electronic books has doubled during the pandemic, but the size of Halifax's collection is below the national average. Coun. Sam Austin said that has an immediate impact on library users.

"The hold list was more than twice the time in our municipality than it was elsewhere," said Austin.

An extra $300,000 to expand the e-book collection has been added to a list of extras, as well as $250,000 for special library programming as COVID-19 restrictions end.

"I would love to see more going on over the next few months as people get back to more social routines and help people make those connections that they've missed over the past few years," said Coun. Kathryn Morse.

A final decision on the entire list of extra items will be made on March 23.

