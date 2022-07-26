Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·Updated

Halifax Public Gardens closed after about 30 trees vandalized

The municipality says bark was stripped off the trunks of the trees, possibly with an axe or a hatchet. The park was closed Tuesday and is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
Bark was stripped off roughly 30 trees at the Halifax Public Garden. Municipal staff will monitor the health of the trees over the coming months to see how many will be able to survive. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

The Halifax Public Gardens closed on Tuesday after bark was stripped off the trunks of roughly 30 trees throughout the park.

In an email, a municipal official said it's possible the bark was stripped with an axe or a hatchet and the damage varies from tree to tree.

A post from the garden's Twitter account said it appears someone broke in overnight and did the damage.

Many of the trees affected, including some historic trees, were around Griffins Pond. Staff are working to save as many of the trees as possible, but some trees may need to be removed.

The municipality will be keeping an eye on the health of the affected trees over the coming months. The total cost of the damage is not yet known.

The park is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

With files from Amy Smith

