Halifax, provincial government to fund drop-in centre for growing homeless population

The government of Nova Scotia and the Halifax mayor say they've reached a funding agreement to create a permanent, daytime drop-in centre for people experiencing homelessness.

Mayor Mike Savage announced in his annual State of the Municipality address Wednesday that the province had agreed to split the estimated nearly $1.5 million annual cost for the centre.

"Is it strictly within our mandate? No, not at all, but we thought if we could work with the province that we could do this together." Savage told reporters after the speech.

Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane confirmed the agreement Thursday.

"As a team, we are committed and dedicated to doing what we can to help those that find themselves homeless," MacFarlane said.

'A staggering difference'

The centre was proposed in Halifax's recently adopted Framework for Addressing Homelessness, but regional council only committed to fund it if the province would pitch in, citing housing as a provincial responsibility.

The municipality refused to make anyone available for comment until the budget, including the funding for the centre, is ratified later this month.

However, in a February presentation, director of housing and homelessness for the municipality, Max Chauvin, told regional council the centre would be open 365 days a year and provide showers, laundry facilities, meals and a place to escape the weather, among other services.

"This will be a staggering difference in the homeless experience in our municipality," Chauvin said.

Michelle Porter is the CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission. She says the government creating a new, permanent daytime drop-in centre is great news. (CBC News)

Soul's Harbour Rescue Mission runs drop-in centres in Halifax, Truro and Bridgewater. Their Halifax location runs six afternoons a week, serving a hot meal, free clothing and other supplies and free showers.

CEO Michelle Porter said having a new, permanent drop-in centre is "really good news," as demand for their services keeps rising.

"Everything that's on the docket for an all-day drop-in centre, there is a tremendous need for already, and we're the proof of that." Porter said.

Julie Perry and Beth Lambert are both volunteers at the drop-in centre. They said they've seen the impact drop-in centres can have by providing a compassionate, listening ear and what is possibly someone's only hot meal for the day.

Julie Perry and Beth Lambert are volunteers at the Souls Harbour drop-in centre. They said demand for the types of services they provide is high. (CBC News)

"Some days this place is just packed, we've had it that there was standing-room only," said Lambert.

While the staff are glad to have another centre like theirs, Porter said more work needs to be done to address the underlying cause of rising homelessness.

"Ultimately it's really not getting at the root, which is lack of housing for people who are housing insecure."

