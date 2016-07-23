Halifax Pride Parade 2019 takes over downtown Halifax

CBC, a longtime sponsor of the Halifax Pride Festival, will be bringing you all the glitter and glam of the Halifax Pride Parade on Saturday, July 20, beginning at 1 p.m.

Watch the parade live as the effervescent Rouge Fatale and CBC Mainstreet host Jeff Douglas will describe all the action as our colourful hosts.

The parade leaves the DND dockyards heading to Upper Water Street, turns onto Barrington Street, up Spring Garden Road and then right onto South Park Street to the Garrison Grounds for the community festival.