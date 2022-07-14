Halifax Pride gears up for 35th annual parade

Halifax Pride is getting ready for its 35th annual parade on Saturday.

Festivities kicked off on Thursday and the theme this year is RECONNECT.

"Pride means celebrating who we all are, as diverse as we all are, and also a very important role in the larger community ... celebrate as Haligonians, as Nova Scotians, as Canadians," said Tuma Young, this year's Pride ambassador.

Young is a two-spirit Mi'kmaw lawyer from Cape Breton and someone who has been an LGBTQ2+ community activist for decades. In 2021, Young was recognized with a lifetime achievement award from the Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project.

Young attended Halifax's first Pride parade in 1987 and said there's been a lot of change since. During the first march, Young said some colleagues wore paper bags over their faces because at the time, it was legal to fire someone over their sexual orientation.

Now, Young's own community of Eskasoni — as well as other Mi'kmaw communities around Nova Scotia — is hosting their own Pride and two-spirit events.

Cape Breton lawyer Tuma Young is this year's ambassador for Halifax Pride. (CBC)

"We've come a long way and I am so proud of that," Young said.

In Halifax, the parade starts Saturday, July 16 at 12 p.m. AT at Ahern Avenue, by Citadel High School. The CBC Nova Scotia livestream is broadcasting from Spring Garden Road, in the second half of the route.

There will be several street closures from noon to 3 p.m. to make room for the parade. Some transit routes will also be affected during the parade.

The Pride parade has a new route this year due to the Cogswell Interchange construction taking place this summer. (Halifax Pride)

