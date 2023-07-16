Halifax Pride announces parade will go ahead after weeks of uncertainty

After weeks of uncertainty, Halifax Pride has announced its parade will be going ahead next Sunday at 2 p.m. as originally planned.

The news came just over a week before the parade is set to begin. Those interested are asked to visit the organization's website for a link to the parade route, which will be slightly different from previous years.

Kevin Kindred, a member of Halifax Pride who regularly attends the organization's meetings, previously spoke to CBC News about his concerns surrounding this year's festivities.

He said Sunday that he hopes Halifax Pride can "pull it off" this year, but the lack of communication has meant that many organizations have made other plans.

"A lot of organizations had to pull out over the lack of certainty," he said. "This announcement can't undo the damage of failing to be transparent for months."

It's free to join the parade for LGBTQ community groups and LGBTQ non-profits. Other community organizations, charities and businesses pay fees from $300 to $3,750 to participate.

The Halifax Pride parade route is shown. (Halifax Pride)

There's been a volunteer sign-up page on Halifax Pride's website for months, but it's unclear if any individuals have been contacted in response to their applications.

There are still no listed events for 2023 on Halifax Pride's website.

In lieu of any official notice, a list of Pride events this July has been compiled on Halifax's Rainbow Encyclopedia, an unaffiliated website run by members of the local LGBTQ community.

CBC News has requested additional information from Halifax Pride and is awaiting a reply.

The organization has declined to comment on all our previous inquiries about the status of this year's parade and festival, including earlier this month.

MORE TOP STORIES