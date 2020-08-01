Hundreds left without power after Halifax car crash

A pedestrian was hurt and hundreds of people in Halifax were left without electricity early Saturday after a car crashed into a power pole.

Halifax Regional Police say they were at the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Herring Cove Road at Spry Avenue at around 2:50 a.m.

A woman walking in the area received minor injuries when she was struck by debris from the collision, police say. She was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The lone male driver was not injured, and no charges have been laid. No other cars were involved.

If you’re waking up to no power in the Herring Cove Road area, this is why... someone crashed into a power pole overnight. Street partially closed at Herring Cove and Sambro. Restoration crews on site now, power should be back by 2 p.m. <a href="https://t.co/HwzGGIe2vk">pic.twitter.com/HwzGGIe2vk</a> —@AnjuliCBC

Herring Cove Road was shut down for a few hours between Spry Avenue and Williams Lake Road, as Nova Scotia Power crews worked to replace downed power lines.

Crews working to restore power

Police say they believe Herring Cove Road had reopened by 9 a.m., and Nova Scotia Power had taken over traffic control of the area.

Traffic delays are still expected in the area as crews continue working to fix the lines and the pole, police said.

Nova Scotia Power is expected to be on scene all day.

According to the power outage map just after 9 a.m., there were about 900 customers in the area without power due to a "vehicle accident."

Their restoration time was estimated around 2 p.m. Saturday.

