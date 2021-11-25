Halifax police investigate possible child abduction attempt

Halifax Regional Police are looking for more information on a report of a possible attempted child abduction in Halifax on Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m., police said two adult men got out of a van and tried to grab a 10-year-old who was walking on Olivet Street.

Police said in a news release that the child "did the right thing and ran away" and told a trusted adult.

The two men, police said, were described as 40 to 50 years olds. One man is described as having a grey beard and wearing black clothing, and the other man is described as being bald.

Anyone can share tips on this case directly with police at 902-490-5020 or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP STORIES