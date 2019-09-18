Police warn of high-risk sex offender living in Halifax area

Halifax Regional Police are warning the public about a man who's just been released from prison and is now living in the Halifax area.

Jamie Alan Goreham, 46, was released from Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick after completing a sentence for sexual assault and other offences. He's considered a high risk to reoffend.

Goreham's criminal history goes as far back as 1991 and includes convictions for sexual assault and sexual interference. His victims have included girls as young as 14.

He's being released under a long-term supervision order that requires him to abstain from alcohol and restricts his contact with children.

This is not the first time authorities have warned Nova Scotians about Goreham. In 2016, police issued a nearly-identical warning after he was released from a Calgary jail following a sentence for sexual assault.

At that time, he was still facing charges in Nova Scotia from offences in 2012 that included sexual assault and sexual interference.

