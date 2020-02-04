Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Halifax police warn seniors to beware of scam claiming a family member needs bail money

Halifax Regional Police say individuals are contacting seniors and telling them someone they know is in police custody and needs cash to be released.

Criminals are targeting older residents, police say

Paul Palmeter · CBC News ·
Halifax police are advising citizens they would never call to ask for money after scam artists posed as police officers. (Robert Short/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police are warning the public of a scam that's entrapping seniors.

"Individuals are reaching out, in this case to seniors, and letting them know that a loved one or family member or someone they know is in police custody," said Const. John MacLeod.

"What they're requesting is that they provide them cash or money so they can get that person released."

HRP and RCMP have released a photo of a suspect. He is a black man in his 20s or 30s with dark hair and glasses.

CCTV footage of a man in a black jacket wearing a mask and sunglasses.
Halifax Regional Police believe this man is a suspect in a scam that is targeting seniors. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Police)

Investigators from the Financial Crime Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division have received more than 44 reports over the last few months in relation to the scam.

Police believe the scammers have defrauded victims of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Part of the ruse is that urgency comes into play so people aren't allowed time to think things through and verify everything they need to do," said MacLeod.

"They are sending an individual to some of the residences who is picking up the cash."

MacLeod says in two instances, suspects have claimed to be police officers.

Police are advising citizens they would never make that type of call.

"If you receive a call from someone representing themselves as a police officer and they request money for bail, it is a scam and you should not provide or confirm any personal or financial information and hang up the phone."

MORE TOP STORIES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paul Palmeter

Reporter

Paul Palmeter is an award-winning video journalist born and raised in the Annapolis Valley. He has covered news and sports stories across Nova Scotia for 30 years.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now