Halifax police warn of new form of fentanyl circulating in area

Halifax police are alerting the public to a new form of fentanyl seized in the city.

The drug was seized as part of an investigation last week in Halifax, police said Tuesday in a news release.

The seized drugs are bright green and have the "consistency of sidewalk chalk," police said.

The drugs were sent to Health Canada for analysis and a presumptive test has confirmed that they are indeed fentanyl.

This is the first seizure of this form of fentanyl in Halifax, and investigators believe it can come in multiple colours.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid. Police noted a lethal dose for a typical adult can be as low as two milligrams— which is equal to two grains of salt.

They are reminding anyone who is showing signs of an opioid overdose, or sees someone who is, to call 911 and use naloxone, which can temporarily reverse the effects of such an overdose.

Free naloxone kits are available throughout Nova Scotia.

Common signs of an opioid overdose include:

Severe sleepiness or the person cannot be woken up

Breathing is slow or absent

Snoring or gurgling noises

Cold, clammy skin

Lips and fingers are blue or grey

Pupils are tiny

