Halifax police detonate 'volatile substance' at apartment in city's south end
Halifax police say there are no criminal charges pending and no further risk to the public.

Police say substance was a household chemical that had aged well beyond its best before date

Halifax Regional Police were called to a report of a "volatile substance" Wednesday night at an apartment in a south-end apartment building.

The call to the 1100-block of Tower Road was made at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the substance was a household chemical that had aged well beyond its best before date and changed forms; it was originally a liquid, but had turned into a solid.

The police's forensic identification section thought the substance was too unstable to transport and instead detonated it outside the building.

The explosives detonation unit arrived, put it in a special bag, took it outside the building and detonated it around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Police say there is no further risk to the public and no criminal charges will be laid.

