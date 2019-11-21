Halifax police detonate 'volatile substance' at apartment in city's south end

Halifax Regional Police were called to a report of a "volatile substance" Wednesday night at an apartment in a south-end apartment building.

The call to the 1100-block of Tower Road was made at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the substance was a household chemical that had aged well beyond its best before date and changed forms; it was originally a liquid, but had turned into a solid.

The police's forensic identification section thought the substance was too unstable to transport and instead detonated it outside the building.

The explosives detonation unit arrived, put it in a special bag, took it outside the building and detonated it around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Police say there is no further risk to the public and no criminal charges will be laid.

