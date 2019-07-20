Halifax police vehicle involved in Quinpool Road crash

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after two vehicles collided at Quinpool Road and Robie Street in Halifax on Saturday afternoon.

According to Halifax Regional Police, one of their officers had been responding to an emergency call at approximately 3:25 p.m.

While en route, police said the officer's vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection.

The police officer's siren and lights were activated at the time of the crash, police say in a media release.

There was "significant damage" to the passenger side of the police vehicle and the other vehicle also had significant damage, according to police.

The police officer and the driver of the other vehicle have been released from hospital.

It has not yet been determined if police will lay charges.

MORE TOP STORIES