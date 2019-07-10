Halifax police union passes no-confidence vote on chief, union president calls for resignation

The majority of union members in the Halifax Regional Police force no longer have confidence in Chief Dan Kinsella.

The Halifax Regional Police Association held a vote this week in which 96.6 per cent of ballots checked the no-confidence option on his leadership. The turnout was 84 per cent of members.

"They don't think he has the capacity to do the job, the ability to do the job and I don't know how you lead from that position," said Dean Stienburg, the president of the association.

Stienburg said the chief should resign. He said Kinsella did a poor job planning for Hurricane Fiona and the Dalhouse University homecoming street party. Stienburg said the chief isn't doing enough to keep the force properly staffed.

Morale is low and the workplace is hostile, Stienburg said.

Stienburg said he's asked for a meeting with Halifax's chief administrative officer and the board of police commissioners, though neither commented Wednesday on the union's vote. It's also not clear what the CAO, board of police commissioners or regional council will do as a result of the vote.

Dean Stienburg is president of the Halifax Regional Police Association. (CBC)

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns says he's aware some officers with Halifax Regional Police are dissatisfied with the chief, but he doesn't think public safety is at risk in Halifax.

"I've heard from friends of mine who are HRP officers that there have been concerns, but once again, as long there is safety — and my priority is Nova Scotian safety — I think whether individual officers like or dislike the chief has nothing to do with the safety concerns," Johns said.

Kinsella has been police chief since July 2019. Prior to his work in Halifax, Kinsella was deputy chief of operations for the Hamilton Police Service in Ontraio. He has 35 years of policing experience. When he was hired, then-regional councillor Steve Craig, who is now an MLA, said Kinsella's "wide experience" set him apart from other candidates.

