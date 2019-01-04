Halifax police officer avoids breach of trust charge in assault case

A provincial court judge has dismissed a breach of trust charge against a Halifax police officer accused of assaulting a man at a homeless shelter last February.

On Friday, Judge Laurel Halfpenny-MacQuarrie, who is hearing the case of Const. Gary Basso, ordered a directed verdict of not guilty on that charge, as requested by the defence.

Basso, 38, remains charged with assault causing bodily harm and public mischief.

He's accused of punching Patrice Simard on Feb. 25 outside Metro Turning Point and then writing false or misleading notes about the incident.

Simard had been asked to leave the shelter for drinking alcohol. Court heard he was heavily intoxicated at the time.

A surveillance video showed at the trial, which began in November, showed Simard, from behind, kneeling with Basso facing the camera.

Simard appears motionless after he is seen being struck by Basso's right hand. He was then arrested and taken to the police station.

Man suffered broken nose

Simard, who was 54 at the time of the incident, has multiple previous convictions, court heard.

After he was released, he spent four days in a shelter he built in a wooded area near Bayers Lake, before returning to Metro Turning Point to collect items from a locker.

Simard then went to a hospital, as he was continuing to experience pain in his head, and tests determined he had a broken nose.

The matter was referred to the province's Serious Incident Response Team for investigation March 4. The independent agency that investigates allegations of serious wrongdoing against police announced in April that it had charged Basso.

The police officer was suspended from his job as a patrol officer in March.