Halifax police ticket 2 women for failing to self-isolate
Halifax Regional Police have ticketed two young women for failing to abide by the province’s Health Protection Act.
One of the women was ticketed twice, say police
In a news release, police said the women, aged 19 and 20, were issued summary offence tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week after failing to self-isolate.
The younger woman was fined twice, once on each day. The other was ticketed once.
The tickets carry a fine of $2,000 for each offence.
