Halifax police ticket 2 women for failing to self-isolate

Halifax Regional Police have ticketed two women for failing to abide by the province's Health Protection Act.

In a news release, police said the women, aged 19 and 20, were issued summary offence tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week after failing to self-isolate.

The younger woman was fined twice, once on each day. The other was ticketed once.

The tickets carry a fine of $2,000 for each offence.

