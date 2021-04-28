Halifax police ticket 2 men for failing to self isolate after travel

Halifax Regional Police have issued $2,000 fines to two men for failing to complete the province's mandatory 14 days of isolation after arriving from outside Nova Scotia.

The fines were handed out Tuesday after 8 p.m., according to a police news release.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of Chain Lake Drive in Halifax where they found the two men, 23 and 25 years old.

The news release says officers confirmed both men had recently returned to Nova Scotia and did not complete the two-week isolation that's stipulated by an order of the Health Protection Act.

The fine for an individual who violates any order of the Health Protection Act recently doubled from $1,000 to $2,000 for a first offence.

Since the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Nova Scotia, police across the province have handed out dozens of fines for violations of the Act. The fine increased after 22 people were fined last weekend for breaking the gathering limit.

