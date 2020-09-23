Halifax police charge three men in gas station homicide

Halifax police have charged three men in relation to the homicide of Terrance Thomas Dixon, a 47-year-old man who was stabbed in his car outside a north-end gas station in June.

Paul Shane Miller, 42, of Dartmouth, and James Arthur Williams, 42, of Halifax, were both arrested Tuesday morning and each is being charged with first-degree murder.

Ian Matthew Huskins, 39, who was already in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, is being charged with manslaughter.

All three men are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

The charges come almost three months after the June 29 stabbing at the Esso gas station on Young Street. Dixon died in hospital five days later.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said the victim and suspects had some common acquaintances and "may have travelled in the same circles."

MORE TOP STORIES