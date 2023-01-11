Police release photo of Halifax street party stabbing suspect

Halifax Regional Police have released a photo of a man suspected of stabbing a 19-year-old man at a large street party near the Dalhousie University campus in October.

Police were at Larch and Jennings streets when an injured man approached them around 10:20 p.m. AT with "injuries consistent with having been stabbed," police said in a news release.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday — more than three months after the stabbing — police released a photo of the suspect. The man is described as having shoulder-length brown hair with tattoos on his right arm. He was wearing a dark shirt with a white pattern across the back, white pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to report it to police.

Police also want anyone with video or information about the stabbing to call investigators at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

