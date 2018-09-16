Survey launched about Halifax police's controversial use of street checks

A public survey has been launched to gather feedback about Halifax Regional Police's use of street checks.

Halifax police have said street checks are used to record suspicious activity in public, sometimes by stopping and questioning a member of the public. Other times, street checks involve making observations at a distance.

The practice was called into question in 2017 after a CBC investigation revealed that black people were three times as likely to be part of a street check than white people. The investigation also found people who identified as Arab or West Asian were 1.9 times more likely to be stopped by police than white people.

On Sept. 6, a survey was launched on the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission website and it will be available until early December.

The survey asks detailed questions about people's attitudes toward police and their experiences during any interactions.

Calls to eliminate street checks

There have been a number of calls to eliminate street checks, but Halifax's police chief, Jean-Michel Blais, maintains they can play a role in keeping a community safe.

Scot Wortley, a criminologist from the University of Toronto, was hired to review the policy and has met with members of 11 different communities to get their views on street checks.

According to an update provided to the Halifax police commission, Wortley was concerned there weren't enough young people at the meetings, so a series of focus groups targeting youth were arranged in July. The focus groups were held in Uniacke Square, Mulgrave Park, East Preston and North Preston.

Preliminary results of Wortley's review are expected in November with a final report planned for early January.

