Hospital guards testify at trial of special constables charged in jail cell death

The trial of two special constables charged in the case of an intoxicated man who died three years ago in a Halifax jail cell continued Tuesday with testimony from security guards at the IWK hospital.

Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner are charged with criminal negligence causing death. The Crown accuses them of failing to properly check on Corey Rogers, 41, after his arrest in June 2016.

On the night before he died, Rogers was arrested under the Liquor Control Act around 10:30 outside the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. Three hours later, he was found dead.

The jury trial began Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The special constables, who are not police officers, failed to properly check on Rogers in his cell, and they didn't initially remove a spit hood that had been placed over his mouth, the Crown says.

