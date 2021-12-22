Halifax police to give update on shooting death of young boy
Halifax Regional Police are expected to give the public an update this afternoon on the investigation into the shooting death of a young boy in Dartmouth on Tuesday.
Police say boy was shot Tuesday on Windmill Road near Princess Margaret Boulevard
The update was expected to begin at 2 p.m., but has been postponed until 3 p.m. due to technical issues with a live stream.
Police said Tuesday that the report of a shooting on Windmill Road came in at 4:07 p.m.
The child was taken to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax but he later died of his injuries. Police said the hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Police blocked off a section of Windmill Road near Princess Margaret Boulevard Tuesday evening.