Halifax police to give update on shooting death of young boy

Halifax Regional Police are expected to give an update this afternoon on the investigation into the shooting death of a young boy in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

The update was expected to begin at 2 p.m., but has been postponed until 3 p.m. due to technical issues with a live stream.

Police said Tuesday that the report of a shooting on Windmill Road came in at 4:07 p.m.

The child was taken to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax but he later died of his injuries. Police said the hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police blocked off a section of Windmill Road near Princess Margaret Boulevard Tuesday evening.

MORE TOP STORIES