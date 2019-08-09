2 Dartmouth men charged with attempted murder in Halifax shooting

Halifax Regional Police have charged two men in relation to a shooting that occurred in the city's south end early Friday morning.

The shooting left a man in hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Devonte Denzel McNeil and Demarqus Shane Beals appeared in Halifax provincial court Monday to face a slew of charges.

McNeil, 26, of Dartmouth, is facing nine charges including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, discharge of a firearm and attempted murder.

Beals, 30, also of Dartmouth, is facing charges of accessory to commit and indictable offence and attempted murder.

A third suspect was arrested and is in policy custody.

Investigators believe the incident was not random, and the victim and suspects know each other. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward

Beals was charged with second-degree murder in the 2011 killing of Keya Simon in Dartmouth. That charge was stayed in 2017.

