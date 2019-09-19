Halifax acupuncturist charged with sexual assault

A Halifax acupuncturist is facing one charge of sexual assault after a woman reported an incident that took place at a downtown clinic.

Halifax police said they were contacted in December 2018 about a sexual assault that occurred in September. The reported incident happened at Qing Li Chinese Therapy, located at 206-1535 Dresden Row.

Police said in a news release they arrested Xiao Han Li, 32, at the acupuncture clinic on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court today.

