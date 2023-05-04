Halifax police seek public's help in sexual assault case

Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public for help finding a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in Halifax on Monday afternoon.

A woman was approached by a man, who she didn't know, near the Lacewood transit terminal around 1 p.m., police say in a news release.

He lured her into the Mainland Common baseball field and sexually assaulted her, the release says.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, approximately five feet nine inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can share it with police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers toll-free by calling 1-800-222-8477.

