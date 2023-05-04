Content
Nova Scotia·New

Halifax police seek public's help in sexual assault case

Police say a woman was sexually assaulted at the Mainland Common baseball field near the Lacewood transit terminal in Halifax on Monday afternoon.

Suspect lured victim away from Lacewood transit terminal, police say

Celina Aalders · CBC News ·
A police car with its lights on.
Police say a man approached the victim near the Lacewood transit terminal on Monday afternoon and lured lured her to the Mainland Common baseball field. (Robert Short/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public for help finding a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in Halifax on Monday afternoon.

A woman was approached by a man, who she didn't know, near the Lacewood transit terminal around 1 p.m., police say in a news release.

He lured her into the Mainland Common baseball field and sexually assaulted her, the release says.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, approximately five feet nine inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and sweatpants. 

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can share it with police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers toll-free by calling 1-800-222-8477. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Celina Aalders

Intern

Celina is a multi-platform reporting intern with CBC Nova Scotia. She is with Western University's Master of Media in Journalism and Communication program. She is from Hubley, N.S.

