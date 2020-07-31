Police charge Halifax man with sexual assaults, distributing intimate images

Halifax Regional Police have laid charges against a 29-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting two women, and creating and distributing intimate images of them.

Police issued a news release about the charges Friday morning, identifying the alleged perpetrator as Andrew Thomas Stones, a Halifax-area tattoo artist.

According to the news release, two women filed reports with police in June, alleging that they were sexually assaulted by a man on separate occasions between March 2018 and June 2020 at residences in Halifax.

Police arrested Stones without incident on July 29, and searched a Cornwallis Street residence, where they seized unspecified electronic devices.

Stones faces one count of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of distributing intimate images.

Police said Stones is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court. They did not provide a date for the appearance.

HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said he did not have any information to indicate the assaults were related to Stones's work as a tattoo artist.

