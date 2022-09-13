Halifax police seek tips in June hit-and-run near MacKay Bridge

Halifax Regional Police want to speak with a woman who was driving a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in June near the A. Murray MacKay Bridge.

Police say on June 15 at about 5:50 a.m., two vehicles crashed on the Halifax approach to the bridge near the exit to Barrington Street. One of the vehicles hit the dividing barrier and rolled over.

The other vehicle did not stop and continued driving onto the bridge, police say.

Officers want to find and speak with the driver of the vehicle that left the scene.

The car is described as a two-door silver Honda Civic that's approximately a 2003 model. The driver is described as a woman with dark hair.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to contact them via Crime Stoppers or by calling 902-490-5020.

