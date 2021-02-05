Halifax police seek suspect in alleged sexual assault

Halifax Regional Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday afternoon.

In a release, the police force said a man approached a teenage boy on a walking trail in the area of the 200 block of Thomas Raddall Drive. Police say the man attempted to touch the boy in a sexual manner.

Police say the man was not known to the boy.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 60 and 70. He is approximately five feet eight inches with a medium build and balding with grey hair on the sides of his head. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans and black sneakers or boots and was driving a grey Kia sedan.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

