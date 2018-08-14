Halifax police seek man wearing nothing but a G-string

Halifax police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man seen wearing only a black G-string thong while masturbating in public twice over past few weeks.

The two alleged indecent acts happened on July 25 and August 12 in the Burnside area of Dartmouth, N.S., Halifax Regional Police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Police said they are searching for a short, clean-shaven white man with a heavy build.

He is described as having black hair and thick black-rimmed glasses. He is approximately five-foot-nine and 250 pounds.

Anyone who has information on this incident or the identity of the man is asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).