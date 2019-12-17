Halifax police seek 'Grinches' who stole Christmas tree

Halifax Regional Police are looking for two "Grinches" who stole a decorated Christmas tree out of an apartment building on Monday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. AT Monday, police were called to a report of a theft at Grandhaven Boulevard. Police say two women went into the lobby of the apartment building and took the tree.

One suspect is believed to be a woman between the age of 35 and 45, with a slim build and long, brown hair. She was wearing a pink and red tracksuit and a dark-coloured tuque.

The other suspect is thought to be a woman around 20 to 30 years old with long, dark hair. Police say she was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, a pink top and black tights.

The theft occurred Monday night at an apartment building on Grandhaven Boulevard in Halifax. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Police)

The police news release referred to the suspects as "Grinches," in reference to the character from How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr. Seuss.

Police are turning to the public to help identify the thieves. They can be reached at 902-490-5020, while anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

