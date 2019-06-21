Police search for 3 women in connection to theft from Dartmouth children's store

A worker at a Dartmouth children's store pursued three women who allegedly stole multiple jackets last month and saw them getting into a white car that was waiting for them.

Halifax Regional Police are searching for the women who entered the Twiggz store in the Mic Mac Mall on May 6, picked up numerous jackets and ran out of the store around 9:10 p.m.

Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the women.

All three women are described as black and wearing sunglasses, police said in a press release on Friday.

One woman was approximately 25 years old with her hair in a bun, wearing a light brown hooded jacket, white sneakers and pale blue or white jeans.

The second woman was wearing a headscarf, a black jacket, blue jeans and sneakers. The third woman was also wearing a headscarf, a pink or red hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Police said the women ran off with "numerous" jackets. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Police)

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

