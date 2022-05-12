Halifax police search for missing man near Chocolate Lake

Halifax police are searching for a 30-year-old man they say went missing near Chocolate Lake overnight Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say Jacob Allan Brooks was reported missing at about 5 a.m. and was last seen near the intersection of Armshore Drive and Herring Cove Road.

Brooks is approximately five feet six inches tall with a medium build and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and red Nike sneakers.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said Brooks was close to the water when he went missing.

"At this point, we have no indication to think that there's any foul play," MacLeod said. "Obviously his family is concerned for him, so we're doing our best to locate him."

A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said they provided a search boat and a drone to aid in the search efforts.

MacLeod said there is no indication whether or not Brooks went into the water.

"That's why we partner with other agencies so we can cover that area as well just out of an abundance of caution," he said.

