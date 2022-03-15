Halifax police say 2 women assaulted a taxi driver and stole his vehicle

Halifax Regional Police are looking for two suspects they say assaulted a taxi driver and stole his vehicle.

Police say two women took a taxi from the 2500 block of Creighton Street to the Atlantic Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive on the night of Sunday, March 6.

"One of which went into the store and then came back out with some groceries," said police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod. "They loaded the groceries and then proceeded to assault the cab driver and then take his vehicle."

Police said they responded to the call at 7:10 p.m. AT on the night of the incident. They said the driver was not injured.

The suspects are described as a woman in her late teens or early 20s with blonde hair, while the other is a woman in her 50s with a medium build and her hair in a ponytail.

Officers found the taxi's GPS near London and Connolly streets in Halifax shortly after the incident, while the taxi — a golden brown, four-door Toyota Camry with a taxi roof light — was found the next day on West Street in Halifax.

MacLeod asks anyone who may have seen the suspects or the car around the time of the incident to call Halifax police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

